9/11 Mobile Exhibit for Military Appreciation Day at the Red River Valley Fair

WEST FARGO, ND — It’s Military Appreciation Day at the Red River Valley Fair.

In the past four years, a 9/11 mobile exhibit has made its way to 28 states.

Now, it’s here in the metro for the Red River Valley Fair in West Fargo.

The goal is to bring the exhibit to all 50 states so 9/11 firefighters can talk to people about what happened that day.

Four new firefighters speak to people in each state.

“Sometimes when there’s a tragedy, or any kind of trauma, most people, you tend to want to erase it,” said 9/11 firefighter Bob Sapienza. “You want to forget it. But for all the firefighters that were there, that’s something that you’re not going to forget.”

Sapienza said he still remembers cutting the grass at home in New York when his wife yelled out to him from inside that both Twin Towers had been hit.

You can see that exhibit through Sunday.