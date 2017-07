Galesburg, N.D. (KFGO) – An 8-year-old Page, North Dakota boy who was airlifted to a Fargo hospital after a crash west of Galesburg Tuesday morning has died.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a car was eastbound on Steele County Road 1 when a southbound pickup failed to yield at the 137th Ave SE intersection and hit the car’s passenger side.

The patrol reports the car left the road and came to rest upright on the edge of a cornfield. The pickup also left the road and entered a cornfield and rolled coming to rest upright.

The car’s 8-year-old passenger was life-flighted to Sanford in Fargo where he died. The car’s 37-year-old driver, Bekka Dahl of Page, was taken by ambulance to Sanford and the pickup’s driver, 23-year-old Ryan Ust of Portland, N.D. was taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

Their conditions are unknown.

Ust was cited for failure to yield.

The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. about 10 miles west of Galesburg.