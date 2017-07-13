Clay County Fair Opens in Barnesville

This is the week to get out and about with multiple fairs and activities throughout the region

BARNESVILLE, Minn. — This is the week to get out and about with multiple fairs and activities throughout the region.

The Clay County Fair is back for the season and the community is ready for summer fun.

“It’s about family and families getting together,” said Ross Rehder, the Poultry Department Supervisor.

Whether you are new…

“This is my very first time at this fair,” said Joyce Wood, a volunteer at a Root beer Float Stand.

“It’s my first time it looks really fun,” said Audra Ewan, a lemonade stand worker.

…or you’ve been coming back for years…

“I started out here when I was 12 years old and I’m 74,” explained Ross.

“I’ve been at the Clay County Fair…this will be my 31st year,” said David Swanson, the FFA Advisor at Hawley High School.

There is something for everyone.

“We have an assortment of ducks, geese, chickens of all different sizes and colors,” explained Ross.

Along with the carnival, food and refreshments, visitors can get up close and personal with the animals.

“We have more chickens this year than we have in past years,” said Ross.

“Kids have a chance to come in, pet the animals, see what the animals are all about,” added David. “Some of them haven’t seen animals like this before so they get a chance to find out a little more about how these animals grow up and how they are used at the farm.”

In the FFA Barnyard, kids not only get to play with the animals but they get to hold them too.

On Sunday, some of the animals are raffled off to different families, but before it ends, there is a ton to be a part of.

“I like the joy and excitement of a fair,” said Joyce.

If you’re walking into the fair, and not driving entry is free but visitors need to pay for parking.

To see what the fair has to offer throughout the weekend, visit their website.