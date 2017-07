Fargo Man in Custody After Being Found with 14-Year-Old Missing Girl

He was arrested Wednesday and faces a kidnapping charge in Nebraska

FARGO, ND — A missing Nebraska teen has been found in Fargo and a Fargo man is in custody.

The 14-year-old girl was reported missing on Monday and investigators determined she had been enticed to leave by 24-year-old Nicollas Johnson.

He was arrested Wednesday and faces a kidnapping charge in Nebraska.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

Authorities say Johnson met the teen in an online gaming site.