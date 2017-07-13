GoFundMe Account Set for 8-Year-Old Page Boy Killed in Crash

The highway patrol says 8-year-old Braden Dahl passed away this morning at Sanford in Fargo
TJ Nelson

GALESBURG, ND — A community is mourning the loss of a young boy from Page, North Dakota.

The highway patrol says 8-year-old Braden Dahl passed away this morning at Sanford in Fargo.

Dahl and his mother, Bekka, were in a car that was hit by a pickup west of Galesburg on Tuesday morning.

The driver of the pickup, 23-year-old Ryan Ust of Portland, North Dakota, was cited for failure to yield and could face additional charges.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the Dahl family with expenses.

Related Post

Jeronimo Yanez Trial: Use of Force Expert Convince...
Driver Blames Strong Gust of Wind For Crash
Pilot Killed in Crash Near Moorhead Airport Well T...
Minnesota Hunter Killed in Shooting Identified

You Might Like