Holy Spirit Elementary Visits KVRR

FARGO, ND — Some of Rob’s little weather fans stopped by the station for a tour.

Kids from Holy Spirit Elementary in Fargo got the chance to see what KVRR meteorologists and reporters do on a daily basis.

They got the chance to be meteorologists too, testing out the green screen.

The kids made sure to ask plenty of questions.

One young boy even asked if the tornadoes the other night went to Oz.

The kids certainly brought some more imagination to our newsroom.