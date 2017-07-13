Local Athletes Prep for FargoMania

TNT Kid's Fitness and Gymnastics trains individuals with disabilities for competition

FARGO, ND — Several area athletes are prepping for FargoMania.

It’s an adapted fitness competition for individuals with disabilities.

Disability is not synonymous with inability.

That’s what trainers at TNT Kid’s Fitness and Gymnastics are hoping to teach their athletes coping with physical or mental handicaps.

“There’s a lot of misconception, a lot of stereotypes that surround a lot of different individuals with all sorts of disabilities,” said Jake Haile, who is the adult fitness coordinator at TNT. “The truth is, that most of the time, they’re just as capable as you or I.”

To bring light to these stereotypes, TNT is hosting FargoMania, a competition to showcase the athletes’ physical abilities.

“It’s an opportunity for adults with special needs to shine in their own arena,” said Haile. “They get to do what everybody else does. They get to lift weights, and work as a team, cheer each other on. The goal here is ultimately to give the opportunity to them to have the spotlight and then show the community themselves that they are more than what their disability says about them.”

Exercises like picking up and putting down kettle balls test the athletes both physically and mentally.

“So much time and energy is spent on reactive measures with regards to their health and fitness, which ultimately affects their overall social, emotional, cognitive pieces of their lives,” Haile added. “This is an opportunity for them really to step on the gas, and get proactive, and be healthy and establish habits. Here at TNT, that’s kind of what our mission is. We want to unlock everyone’s potential through movement.”

These healthy, proactive habits will be put to the test at FargoMania.

The FargoMania competition will take place on October 29th at The Shac at NDSU.

Several NDSU athletes will be there to cheer on the FargoMania athletes.