National Weather Service Confirms Several Tornadoes

Galesburg, N.D. (KFGO) - An 8-year-old Page, North Dakota boy who was airlifted to a Fargo hospital after a crash west of Galesburg Tuesday morning has died. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a car was eastbound on Steele County… continue reading ›
GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- The National Weather Service determined that Tuesday evening's thunderstorms produced at least three separate tornadoes. The most intense damage from the tornadoes was rated EF-2 and occurred between Buxton and Cummings, with wind speeds of up… continue reading ›
MINNESOTA -- Many people in western Minnesota spent most of their day cleaning up after Monday's storms. Halstad woke up to down power lines, uprooted trees and busted sheds strewn across at… continue reading ›