Pet Connection: Meet Clark

After a lifetime of disappointments, this old dog is getting new hope.

When someone you love disappoints you, it can be tempting to give up on love.

That could have so easily happened to Clark, a ten-or-so-year-old black lab who was found wandering the streets of Minneapolis as a stray by the folks at Diamond In The Ruff. After probably a lifetime as someone’s best buddy, Clark was sick and stranded, alone and homeless. Volunteers took him in as a hospice patient, thinking he’d live out his few remaining days as a shelter dog, too sick to be adopted.

Instead, Clark got better. He’s out of hospice and ready for someone to give him a forever home.

Clark and rescue worker Ryan Keel stopped by the KVRR Morning Show to visit with Emily Welker live in-studio to talk about Clark’s story and why people who are worried about adopting an older dog shouldn’t be, necessarily.

Clark still plays like a puppy, but with grown-up manners. He’s good with cats, kids, and other dogs, “even dogs who are aggressive,” said Keel. “If they growl at him, he just ignores them and goes around them.”

How many of us ever get a second chance at true love after a broken heart? If you want to give Clark that chance at the happy ending he deserves, check out his profile at:

http://www.diamondpetrescue.org/animals/detail?AnimalID=11626645