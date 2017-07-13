Post 2 Retires Jake Laber’s Number, Down Blues

Jake Laber becomes the fifth Post 2 player to have number retired.

FARGO, N.D. — Before the game, Post 2 took time to honor their late star Jake Laber who died last August. Laber was a staple in the Fargo-Moorhead area, playing baseball for North high school, Post 2, NDSU and then the RedHawks.

His number 19 is just the fifth number to be retired by the Post 2 organization.

Bill Ibach coached Laber in legion baseball, and Ibach said before tonight’s game that what Laber was able to contribute went beyond the game of baseball.

“He was kind of the ultimate Post 2 player,” Ibach said. “He won a lot. He won with class, he lost with class. He just carried himself well. He’s kind of what Post 2 baseball is all about. He understood that tradition Post 2 baseball too. I think this means a lot to his family. I’m proud that Jake is being recognized for all of his accomplishments. He was a great kid to be around. He made coaching easy because he worked hard and had a lot of talent.”

Post 2 later defeated the Moorhead Blues 7-4.