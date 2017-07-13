Several Towns in the Region Damaged in Tuesday’s Severe Weather

Damage in Hillsboro showed winds up to 100 miles per hour, but the tornado did not pass through town

REGIONAL — A National Weather Service storm damage assessment team says Tuesday’s severe weather in the northern and central parts of the Red River Valley produced at least three separate tornado tracks.

Preliminary findings show EF-O damage between Larimore and Northwood.

As the storm tracked to the southeast, EF-2 damage was reported between Buxton and Cummings, with wind speeds up to 135 miles per hour.

The city has declared an emergency and is trying to get government help to pay for repairs to power lines and a city building.

The storm then passed close to Halstad, Borup and Ulen, where there were indications of broad scale downburst winds accompanying the tornado, which was also in the EF-2 range.