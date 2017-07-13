Solomon, Weathers Shutout K.C. in RedHawks Victory

Charlie Valerio scored the lone run in the victory over Kansas City.

FARGO, N.D. (RedHawks Baseball) — One run was all the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks needed Thursday afternoon as Will Solomon and Casey Weathers put together a combined shutout of the Kansas City T-Bones in a 1-0 win at Newman Outdoor Field.

Solomon outdueled Matt Sergey who was nearly just as sharp striking out nine and giving up just four hits in seven innings of work. Kansas City’s starter allowed the game’s lone run in the bottom of the third when Charlie Valerio scored on an RBI single by Chris Grayson.

The T-Bones got runners in scoring position in the sixth, seventh but failed to score on Solomon who struck out six while giving up just three hits and three walks in 8+ innings of work. The lefty was given the opportunity to finish the shutout but was pulled for Weathers in the top of the ninth after giving up a leadoff walk and Marcus Lemon. Weathers proceeded to shut them down in order picking up his ninth save of the season.

What’s Next?: The RedHawks travel to St. Paul tomorrow to start a three game set with the Saints. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm.