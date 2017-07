Tech Tip Today: Corralling Data Costs

It's already expensive. Don't make it worse.

Even the savviest smartphone plan shopper out there likely is already spending a pretty penny on their phone plan. Family or individual, phones and their plans don’t often come cheap these days. What can really rankle is when you add additional overage charges on top of it.

Let Francie Black show you how to keep your data charges under plan and under budget in this week’s Tech Tip Today.