Barnes County Searching for Wanted Man

Reports say he also goes by the name "L.A."

BARNES COUNTY, ND — Officers in Barnes County are looking for a man wanted for forgery.

Authorities say 26-year-old Leandrew Laroque has an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

They say he’s 5’9″ and Native American,

He’s wanted on Class B Felony charges for forgery.

If seen, county authorities say do not approach him and contact police immediately.