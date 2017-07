Coach of the Week: UND Men’s Basketball’s Brian Jones

Jones signed a four-year extension with the Fighting Hawks last month

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Months after leading his team to its first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance, University of North Dakota men’s basketball coach Brian Jones signed a four-year extension with the program.

Jones is entering his 12th season at the helm of UND and is fourth in team history with 166 wins.

Currently, Jones is on the road recruiting to fill one more scholarship.