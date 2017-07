Fargo Police Alert Public About Garage Break-Ins

Last night, a string of garage burglaries happened in the 4900 block of 15 Ave S.

Fargo, ND — Fargo Police have a warning for residents. CLOSE YOUR GARAGE DOORS!

Last night, a string of garage burglaries happened in the 4900 block of 15 Ave S. A garage door was left open in an apartment complex, and the burglar entered that garage and several other garages attached by kicking through the sheet rock.

Please take a minute or two to ensure your garage is closed so you and your neighbors don’t become a victim of theft!