Hold On Tight, The North Dakota Horse Races Have Begun

The North Dakota Horse Park Will be Hosting Eight Days of Races

WEST FARGO, ND — Hold on tight because these next few weekends you can see some of the fastest horses race against each other at the North Dakota Horse Park.

The races will kick off tomorrow at 1 p.m. and will continue through the next three weekends.

Many of the days have themes such as ladies night where girls can win purses and guy’s night where men can win guns.

North Dakota Horse Park’s General Manager, Mike Schmitz, said if you’ve never been to a race before, this weekend is the perfect time to do so.

“For five bucks I think we’re probably the best value for entertainment in town,” Schmitz said. “If you’ve never been, it’s definitely something you should come check out. It’s right here in your backyard.”

Click here for the full horse race schedule.