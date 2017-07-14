LIVE: Uncommon Beers For The Tasting At Rare Beer Picnic

Rare Beer Picnic Provides Uncommon Beers from 14 Breweries

Beer isn’t just the see-through bubbly concoction you throw back by the six-pack as you watch football.

Beer is as complex and varied as the people who brew and enjoy it.

The 3rd annual Rare Beer Picnic in Moorhead shows that.

Picnic organizer and Junkyard Brewing co-founder Aaron Juhnke joins Adam Ladwig to talk about the varieties of beer available at the event.

14 breweries will provide dozens of intense and unusual flavors, from beers aged in bourbon barrels, to berries and cream/coconut beer.

The picnic also features music, food and a pig roast.

The festivities begin at W.H. Davy Memorial Park next to Usher’s House in Moorhead.

You can find tickets by clicking here.