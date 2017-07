Melinda’s Garden: Controlling Bad Bugs

The good, the bad and the ugly.

Not all bugs are bad. When it comes to the garden, though, when bugs are bad, they’re horrid. Sure, there are pesticides available commercially, but then you’re putting chemicals on your plants you may not want or need.

Melinda Myers shows us some quick fixes you can try, including encouraging beneficial bugs, before you break out the chemical applications to blast the bad bugs in your yard in this week’s Melinda’s Garden.