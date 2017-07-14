North Dakota Governor’s School Showcase Projects at NDSU

FARGO, ND — North Dakota Governor’s School is a six week program for highly motivated North Dakota high school sophomores and juniors.

The program offers instruction and experience in Architecture, Landscape Architecture, Engineering, English Studies, Information Technology, Laboratory Science, Mathematics and Visual Arts.

The students have the chance to live on the NDSU campus and enjoy its amenities.

The program was founded in 1990 and has given over 1200 North Dakota High School a real life college experience.

“We’re showcasing our games that we’ve been working on with IT for Governor’s school. As you can see behind us, we got the game one from the one group behind us. It’s a side–scroller game similar to Mario. Then we have a fruit defense game that I was working on,” said Hunter Baer, a high school student at the Governor’s School.

The program continues to grow in subjects and activities each summer.