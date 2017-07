RedHawks Player Profile: Zach Prendergast

Starting Pitcher Zach Prendergast joined the RedHawks at the start of the 2017 season

FARGO, N.D. — In this week’s Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks player profile we talk to 2017 Seton Hall University graduate Zach Prendergast, who joined the RedHawks at the start of this season.

In three starts he’s thrown 16 strikeouts, including a shutout victory against Gary Southshore.

The Horsham, Pennsylvania native is 1-0 on the year with a 2.84 ERA.