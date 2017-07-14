Sanford AirMed Helicopter and Drone Nearly Collide

They say the drone was flying well above the 400 foot ceiling allowed by federal rules

SIOUX FALLS, SD — The medical crew on board a Sanford AirMed helicopter says a drone nearly hit them while they were transporting a patient over central Sioux Falls.

The medical crew says they were flying at about 700 feet when they spotted the drone only about 50 feet away from them.

They say the drone was flying above the 400 foot ceiling allowed by federal rules.

The FAA says the number of incidents between drones coming near aircraft have increased significantly as drones continue to grow in popularity.