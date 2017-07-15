Bicyclists Ride to Help People Get Second Chance in Life

Cyclebar raised money to help build a fourth F5 house

FARGO, N.D. — Bicyclists got on the pedals this morning to help give people a second chance in life. Cyclebar and F5 joined forces to help raise money for the opening of their fourth F5 house.

F5 Project is a non–profit organization which helps transition citizens returning from confinement to a new life.

Today’s ride was a part of Cyclebar’s “Cyclegiving.” Organizers say giving back is a great feeling.

“Well we are a community. Every dollar counts for everything that we do, do. So whether it’s F5 or any other charity that we do it’s just very important to give back to our community and make sure that we are doing the best that we can to help all that need to be helped,” said Danielle Hedstrom, manager of Cyclebar.

All proceeds from the ride go to F5’s Safe and Affordable Housing, employment, healthy socialization, and drug and alcohol treatment programs.