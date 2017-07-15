Nine Tornadoes Confirmed in Recent Thunderstorms Across the Valley

Bicyclists Ride to Help People Get Second Chance in Life
FARGO, N.D. -- Bicyclists got on the pedals this morning to help give people a second chance in life. Cyclebar and F5 joined forces to help raise money
RED RIVER VALLEY — Nine tornadoes from Tuesday’s storms were confirmed by the Grand Forks National Weather Service.
Weather officials said the strongest storm created three separate tornadoes along a straight line.
The most powerful tornado formed east of Hatton and stayed on the ground for about 23 miles with winds up to 135 miles per hour.
The storm weakened and crossed north of Hillsboro.
Major damage caused by these storms were seen in the Hilsboro, Halstad and Lakes Country areas earlier this week.