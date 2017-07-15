Shoppers Pack Broadway on the Last Day of the Fargo Street Fair

From crafted Wisconsin cheese to handmade sculptures, people came from all over to take part in the outdoor shopping and munching

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Street Fair is on its last day for the season, and the streets of downtown were packed. From crafted Wisconsin cheese to handmade sculptures, people came from all over to take part in the outdoor shopping and munching.

Visitors pushed through the summer heat for the fair’s vendors and performers. Local businesses and stores were selling bottles of water to keep visitors hydrated. Lemonade, smoothies and ices are helping people beat the heat, but nothing is stopping them from enjoying their favorite booths.

“We got people that say ‘Oh we come every year that’s why we come to the fair or something.’ And they know exactly what they have and they know exactly what they want and then some of course, the new ones, say ‘Oh that’s really good,'” explained Phyllis Brevig, a retired worker at a Nut Shop in Edina, Minnesota.

Officials say the downtown street fair will be back again next summer.