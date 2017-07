East Takes Both Shrine Games at Alerus Center

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The 2016 high school football season wrapped up with the East-West Shrine game in Grand Forks.

In the 11-man game, the East defeated the West 20-14. In the 9-man game the East beat the West 28-27.