Man Jailed After Shooting Gun During Standoff

FARGO, N.D. -- For both large companies and small businesses, finding qualified employees has been difficult in the F–M area. One major company is helping its part–time employees earn college degrees. UPS is expanding… continue reading ›
Fergus Falls, Minn. -- A Fergus Falls man is jailed and awaiting official charges after firing shots during a 2-hour standoff. It happened Saturday afternoon on the 700 block of North Vine Street. Officers say 27-year-old Theodore Tiede was intoxicated… continue reading ›