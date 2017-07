Minnesota Judge To Hear Diversion Arguments Tuesday

Could Decide To Halt Construction of F-M Diversion

Both sides in the legal battle over the Red River diversion could get some clarity soon.

A federal judge in Minnesota will hear arguments Tuesday on whether construction of the project should be halted until developers receive the necessary permits from the Minnesota DNR.

The 36-mile channel is envisioned as the solution to the frequent flooding threat to Fargo-Moorhead.

But a group of people sued in 2013 because it likely would mean floodwaters cover farmland outside the metro instead.