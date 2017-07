Mystery Behind Loud Bang Is Solved

Rural Grand Forks Man Was Using Tannerite

Grand Forks, N.D. — The mystery behind an explosion reported to Grand Forks police on the city’s southeast side has been solved.

A rural Grand Forks man contacted police and admitted he was using Tannerite on his property and that’s what caused the loud noise heard Friday night around 9:30.

Tannerite is a type of explosive that is popular for target practice because it produces a loud bang and smoke when hit by a bullet.

Police say when used for its intended purpose, Tannerite is legal.