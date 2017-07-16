Woman Arrested for DUI After Driving into a Police Car

The officer inside the car was injured in the crash

WEST FARGO, ND — A woman was arrested for DUI after injuring a West Fargo officer by crashing into his squad car.

It happened right outside the main entrance of the Red River Valley Fairgrounds.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, police said a traffic stop on County Road 28 was interrupted by a crash.

They said 29-year-old Ashley Anderson was more than twice the legal drinking limit when she drove into the back of a West Fargo squad car.

“Forcing that squad car to lunge forward which struck the vehicle that it had initiated its traffic stop on,” explained Cass County Sergeant Tim Briggeman.

Police said the officer inside the car was the only person injured in the crash.

Although his injuries are not life threatening, authorities will not release his current condition.

Meanwhile, Anderson was arrested for DUI and taken into Cass County Jail.

Sgt. Briggeman told us hitting a squad car has no impact on criminal charges.

He said officers treat this like any other collision.

“Because it was a squad car, it has zero bearing on the fact that she was arrested for DUI,” Sgt. Briggeman said. “Whether they’re waiting for traffic or whatnot and they were struck, the same exact charges would have stemmed from it.”

Even though it was a West Fargo vehicle, their investigators are not taking any part in the case.

The investigation was handed over to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.

“You don’t investigate your own,” Sgt. Briggeman said. “We always have an outside agency, just to avoid any biases.

Get a clean third party view into it.”

From distracted driving to the higher number of travelers, officers call this the 100 deadliest days of driving: between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

“More traffic typically leads to more accidents, sometimes increased speeds,” explained Sgt. Briggeman.

So whether it’s driving to the fair or the daily commute, officers want everyone to stay alert and use common sense.

The West Fargo police department and Red River Valley Fair staff would not comment on the crash.