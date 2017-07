Woman Who Fell From Pickup Identified

She Suffered Severe Head Trauma And Died At The Scene

Douglas Co., Minn. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s office has identified the woman who died after falling out of the back of a pickup.

They say the victim is 61-year-old Marilyn Weedman of Alexandria.

Weedman fell out of the slow-moving pickup in Alexandria on Saturday and hit her head on the pavement.

Deputies arrived and found her with severe head trauma.

Medics attempted CPR but Weedman died at the scene.

Authorities say alcohol was not a factor in the incident and no charges are expected to be filed.