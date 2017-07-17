F5 Project Continues Their Mission Teaming up With Granite City

10% of total tabs were donated to help F5 Project

FARGO, ND — F5 Project is partnering with businesses all throughout the metro to help support their mission.

F5 Project is a non-profit organization which helps people transition from confinement to a new life through housing and counseling.

For those dining at Granite City today, ten percent of their total tab was donated to the group.

It’s money that will help change lives.

“They’re looking for that stable environment for sober living. We’re finding them jobs and job placement by networking with businesses in the area and really getting them back as a positive member of society,” said Ben Stechmann with F5 Project.

F5 Project will be opening their new women’s house on August 1st.