Ask Danny: Choosing The Right Gutters

Protect your home's foundation with these inside tips.
Emily Welker

When it comes to choosing new gutters, it isn’t just aesthetics you have to keep in mind. Gutters need to be good because they keep water away from the foundation of your home. And even in the midst of our drought in region, we’re still getting some precipitation. You don’t want to find out the hard way you made the wrong choice.

Let Danny Lipford show you which gutters are right for you in this week’s Ask Danny.

You Might Like

Grand Forks Big Bang Part II

GRAND FORKS, ND (KFGO) - Another loud explosion rocked south Grand Forks Sunday night. The big bang followed similar events Friday that prompted numerous calls to Grand Forks police. The investigation revealed a rural Grand Forks resident was setting off… continue reading ›