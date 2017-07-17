DAMAGE SURVEY FOR July 11 2017 TORNADO EVENTS

From the Grand Forks National Weather Service Office

.OVERVIEW…Several supercell thunderstorms spawned tornadoes on

this day across northeast ND and portions of northwest MN. One

especially large supercell produced 4 of these tornadoes, including

the three strongest and longest tracking tornadoes. Both a ground

survey and an aerial survey were conducted over this long track.

An additional tornado or two may yet be uncovered associated with

other warned storms.

.Rocklake ND Tornado…

Rating: EF-0

Estimated peak wind: 70 mph

Path length /Statute/: 0.5 miles

Path width /Maximum/: 100 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start date: July 11 2017

Start time: 516 PM CDT

Start location: 4 E Rocklake / Towner Co.

Start Lat/Lon: 48.7923 / -99.1760

End date: July 11 2017

End time: 518 PM CDT

End location: 4.5 E Rocklake / Towner Co.

End_lat/lon: 48.7909 / -99.1669

THE FUNNEL WHICH PRECEDED THIS TORNADO WAS VIEWED BY

MULTIPLE STORM SPOTTERS As IT TRACKED THROUGH MAINLY

OPENED COUNTRY.

.Clyde ND Tornado…

Rating: EF-0

Estimated peak wind: 70 mph

Path length /Statute/: 0.5 miles

Path width /Maximum/: 100 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start date: July 11 2017

Start time: 548 PM CDT

Start location: 5 E Clyde / Cavalier Co.

Start Lat/Lon: 48.7727 / -98.7997

End date: July 11 2017

End time: 550 PM CDT

End location: 5.5 E Clyde / Cavalier Co.

End_lat/lon: 48.7707 / -98.7848

BRIEF TOUCHDOWN NOTED BY OBSERVER LOCATED NEAR THE CORNER

OF CR5 AND CR20. THE TORNADO TRACKED OVER MAINLY OPENED

COUNTRY WITH ONLY A DUST SWIRL OR TWO NOTED.

.Northwood ND Tornado…

Rating: EF-1

Estimated peak wind: 90 mph

Path length /Statute/: 4.5 miles

Path width /Maximum/: 150 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start date: July 11 2017

Start time: 625 PM CDT

Start location: 4 NNW Northwood / Grand Forks Co.

Start Lat/Lon: 47.8059 / -97.5988

End date: July 11 2017

End time: 637 PM CDT

End location: 2 ENE Northwood / Grand Forks Co.

End_lat/lon: 47.7556 / -97.5235

THIS PARTIALLY RAIN WRAPPED TORNADO TRACKED TO THE SOUTHEAST

WITH INTERMITTENT TOUCHDOWNS. IT BROKE DOWN LARGE BRANCHES

AND SNAPPED A FEW TREE TRUNKS IN SHELTER BELTS ALONG IT PATH.

.Adams ND Tornado…

Rating: EF-1

Estimated peak wind: 105 mph

Path length /Statute/: 7 Miles

Path width /Maximum/: 150 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start date: July 11 2017

Start time: 630 PM CDT

Start location: 5 NW Adams / Walsh Co.

Start Lat/Lon: 48.4692 / -98.1467

End date: July 11 2017

End time: 646 PM CDT

End location: 2 ENE Adams / Walsh Co.

End_lat/lon: 48.4304 / -98.0177

THIS ROPE TORNADO TRACKED FOR ROUGHLY 7 MILES TO THE EAST

SOUTHEAST AND EVENTUALLY PRODUCED A SUBSTANTIAL DUST SWIRL

BEFORE IT ENDED ABOUT 2 ENE OF ADAMS BY 646 PM CDT. IT WAS

VIEWED AND PHOTOGRAPHED FROM MULTIPLE LOCATIONS AND THOUGH

IT REMAINED OVER LARGELY OPENED COUNTRY IT DID SNAP A FEW

HARDWOOD TREE TRUNKS AT A COUPLE OF LOCATIONS.

.Manvel ND Tornado…

Rating: EF-0

Estimated peak wind: 75 mph

Path length /Statute/: 1.7 miles

Path width /Maximum/: 150 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start date: July 11 2017

Start time: 650 PM CDT

Start location: 4 NNW Manvel / Grand Forks Co.

Start Lat/Lon: 48.1253 / -97.2038

End date: July 11 2017

End time: 656 PM CDT

End location: 3.5 NNE Manvel / Grand Forks Co.

End_lat/lon: 48.1165 / -97.1729

THIS TORNADO WAS OBSERVED AND REPORTED BY SPOTTERS LOCATED

NEAR MANVEL AND AlSO ALONG HWY 81 AT CR1 ABOUT 6 MILES

NORTHWEST OF MANVEL. THE TORNADO CROSSED INTERSTATE 29 JUST

SOUTH OF EXIT 157. IT BROKE DOWN LARGE TREE BRANCHES AT

MULTIPLE SHELTER BELTS AND GROVES ALONG ITS PATH.

.Hatton-Hillsboro ND Tornado…

Rating: EF-2

Estimated peak wind: 135 mph

Path length /Statute/: 23 miles

Path width /Maximum/: 1200 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start date: July 11 2017

Start time: 655 PM CDT

Start location: 8 E Hatton / Traill Co.

Start Lat/Lon: 47.6331 / -97.3040

End date: July 11 2017

End time: 746 PM CDT

End location: 4 ENE Hillsboro / Traill Co.

End_lat/lon: 47.4269 / -96.9672

THIS MULTI-VORTEX TORNADO WAS WRAPPED IN RAIN AND HAIL FOR

MUCH OF ITS PATH AS IT TRACKED PRIMARILY TO THE SOUTHEAST.

AN AERIAL SURVEY SHOWED THAT AT TIMES THE GROUND TRACK

SHIFTED MORE EASTWARD OR MORE SOUTHWARD AS THE TORNADO CYCLED.

IT CROSSED I-29 JUST NORTH OF THE TAFT ELEVATORS THEN DOVE

SOUTH SOUTHEASTWARD TO A POINT ROUGHLY 2.5 ENE OF HILLSBORO

WHERE IT CURLED UP TO THE NORTHEAST…ENDING ABOUT 4.5 ENE.

COINCIDENT WITH THIS END…THE PARENT MESOCYCLONE APPEARED TO

HAVE FORMED A NEW TORNADO A FEW MILES TO THE SOUTH OF THIS

TRACK. THE TORNADO SNAPPED TREES AND DESTROYED SEVERAL FARM

BUILDINGS ALONG ITS PATH. AS THIS TORNADO PASSED THE NORTHEAST

OF HILLSBORO…AN EXTREME REAR FLANK DOWNDRAFT WIND OF FROM 80

TO 100 MPH PUSHED SOUTHWARD THROUGH THE COMMUNITY OF HILLSBORO

AND PRODUCED CONSIDERABLE TREE AND STRUCTURAL DAMAGES.

.Alvarado-Tabor MN Tornado…

Rating: EF-1

Estimated peak wind: 95 mph

Path length /Statute/: 10 miles

Path width /Maximum/: 250 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start date: July 11 2017

Start time: 707 PM CDT

Start location: 6 SSW Alvarado / Polk Co.

Start Lat/Lon: 48.1100 / -97.0500

End date: July 11 2017

End time: 730 PM CDT

End location: 3 E Tabor / Polk Co.

End_lat/lon: 48.0835 / -96.8045

THIS TORNADO TRACKED ACROSS NORTHERN NORTHLAND AND TABOR

TOWNSHIPS WITH ONLY INTERMITTENT DAMAGES. IT SNAPPED OR

UPROOTED A FEW SPRUCE TREES AND ALSO BROKE DOWN NUMEROUS

LARGE BRANCHES IN SHELTER BELTS ALONG ITS PATH. AT ONE

FARMSTEAD EAST OF TABOR IT TORE STEEL PANELS OFF OF A

SHED ROOF AND SNAPPED LARGE TREE LIMBS.

.Hillsboro ND to Halstad MN Tornado…

Rating: EF-2

Estimated peak wind: 130 mph

Path length /Statute/: 11 miles

Path width /Maximum/: 600 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start date: July 11 2017

Start time: 745 PM CDT

Start location: 4 ESE Hillsboro / Traill Co.

Start Lat/Lon: 47.3845 / -96.9755

End date: July 11 2017

End time: 810 PM CDT

End location: 4 ESE Halstad / Norman Co.

End_lat/lon: 47.3315 / -96.7468

THIS TORNADO DEVELOPED FROM THE PARENT MESOCYCLONE AS ITS

PREDECESSOR ROPED OUT ABOUT TWO MILS TO THE NORTH. IT THEN

TRACKED ESE FOR ROUGHLY 6 MILES BEFORE IT CROSSED THE RED

RIVER ABOUT 1W OF HALSTAD MN AROUND 8 PM CDT. IT CONTINUED

TO TRACK ESE FOR ANOTHER 5 MILES BEFORE ENDING. THIS TORNADO

SNAPPED ONE DOUBLE /H-POLE/ POWER POLE, CRUSHED STEEL GRAIN

BINS, SNAPPED NUMEROUS OAK AND ASH TREES, AND TOPPLED A

BARN ALONG ITS PATH.

.Borup-Ulen Tornado…

Rating: EF-2

Estimated peak wind: 125 mph

Path length /Statute/: 13 miles

Path width /Maximum/: 500 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start date: July 11 2017

Start time: 840 PM CDT

Start location: 3.5 N Borup / Norman Co.

Start Lat/Lon: 47.2389 / -96.5096

End date: July 11 2017

End time: 906 PM CDT

End location: 2 N Ulen / Clay Co.

End_lat/lon: 47.1174 / -96.2586

THIS TORNADO TRACKED TO THE SOUTHEAST BEFORE IT CURLED OUT

AROUND 2 MILES NORTH OF ULEN. THIS TORNADO COLLAPSED AT

LEAST ONE SHED, SNAPPED NUMEROUS TREES, AND TOSSED DOZENS

OF LARGE 2000 LB ROUND HAY BALES MORE THAN A HALF MILE ACROSS

A SUGAR BEET FIELD. IT ALSO SNAPPED AT LEAST A HALF DOZEN

WOODEN POWER POLES ALONG ITS PATH.

EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale Classifies

Tornadoes into the following categories.

EF0…Weak……65 to 85 mph

EF1…Weak……86 to 110 mph

EF2…Strong….111 to 135 mph

EF3…Strong….136 to 165 mph

EF4…Violent…166 To 200 mph

EF5…Violent…>200 mph

NOTE:

The information in this statement is PRELIMINARY and subject to

change pending final review of the events and publication in

NWS Storm Data.