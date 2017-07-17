DAMAGE SURVEY FOR July 11 2017 TORNADO EVENTS

From the Grand Forks National Weather Service Office
.OVERVIEW…Several supercell thunderstorms spawned tornadoes on
this day across northeast ND and portions of northwest MN. One
especially large supercell produced 4 of these tornadoes, including
the three strongest and longest tracking tornadoes. Both a ground
survey and an aerial survey were conducted over this long track.
An additional tornado or two may yet be uncovered associated with
other warned storms.
End date: July 11 2017
End time: 646 PM CDT
End location: 2 ENE Adams / Walsh Co.
End_lat/lon: 48.4304 / -98.0177
THIS ROPE TORNADO TRACKED FOR ROUGHLY 7 MILES TO THE EAST
SOUTHEAST AND EVENTUALLY PRODUCED A SUBSTANTIAL DUST SWIRL
BEFORE IT ENDED ABOUT 2 ENE OF ADAMS BY 646 PM CDT. IT WAS
VIEWED AND PHOTOGRAPHED FROM MULTIPLE LOCATIONS AND THOUGH
IT REMAINED OVER LARGELY OPENED COUNTRY IT DID SNAP A FEW
HARDWOOD TREE TRUNKS AT A COUPLE OF LOCATIONS.
End date: July 11 2017
End time: 656 PM CDT
End location: 3.5 NNE Manvel / Grand Forks Co.
End_lat/lon: 48.1165 / -97.1729
THIS TORNADO WAS OBSERVED AND REPORTED BY SPOTTERS LOCATED
NEAR MANVEL AND AlSO ALONG HWY 81 AT CR1 ABOUT 6 MILES
NORTHWEST OF MANVEL. THE TORNADO CROSSED INTERSTATE 29 JUST
SOUTH OF EXIT 157. IT BROKE DOWN LARGE TREE BRANCHES AT
MULTIPLE SHELTER BELTS AND GROVES ALONG ITS PATH.
End date: July 11 2017
End time: 746 PM CDT
End location: 4 ENE Hillsboro / Traill Co.
End_lat/lon: 47.4269 / -96.9672
THIS MULTI-VORTEX TORNADO WAS WRAPPED IN RAIN AND HAIL FOR
MUCH OF ITS PATH AS IT TRACKED PRIMARILY TO THE SOUTHEAST.
AN AERIAL SURVEY SHOWED THAT AT TIMES THE GROUND TRACK
SHIFTED MORE EASTWARD OR MORE SOUTHWARD AS THE TORNADO CYCLED.
IT CROSSED I-29 JUST NORTH OF THE TAFT ELEVATORS THEN DOVE
SOUTH SOUTHEASTWARD TO A POINT ROUGHLY 2.5 ENE OF HILLSBORO
WHERE IT CURLED UP TO THE NORTHEAST…ENDING ABOUT 4.5 ENE.
COINCIDENT WITH THIS END…THE PARENT MESOCYCLONE APPEARED TO
HAVE FORMED A NEW TORNADO A FEW MILES TO THE SOUTH OF THIS
TRACK. THE TORNADO SNAPPED TREES AND DESTROYED SEVERAL FARM
BUILDINGS ALONG ITS PATH. AS THIS TORNADO PASSED THE NORTHEAST
OF HILLSBORO…AN EXTREME REAR FLANK DOWNDRAFT WIND OF FROM 80
TO 100 MPH PUSHED SOUTHWARD THROUGH THE COMMUNITY OF HILLSBORO
AND PRODUCED CONSIDERABLE TREE AND STRUCTURAL DAMAGES.
End date: July 11 2017
End time: 730 PM CDT
End location: 3 E Tabor / Polk Co.
End_lat/lon: 48.0835 / -96.8045
THIS TORNADO TRACKED ACROSS NORTHERN NORTHLAND AND TABOR
TOWNSHIPS WITH ONLY INTERMITTENT DAMAGES. IT SNAPPED OR
UPROOTED A FEW SPRUCE TREES AND ALSO BROKE DOWN NUMEROUS
LARGE BRANCHES IN SHELTER BELTS ALONG ITS PATH. AT ONE
FARMSTEAD EAST OF TABOR IT TORE STEEL PANELS OFF OF A
SHED ROOF AND SNAPPED LARGE TREE LIMBS.
End date: July 11 2017
End time: 810 PM CDT
End location: 4 ESE Halstad / Norman Co.
End_lat/lon: 47.3315 / -96.7468
THIS TORNADO DEVELOPED FROM THE PARENT MESOCYCLONE AS ITS
PREDECESSOR ROPED OUT ABOUT TWO MILS TO THE NORTH. IT THEN
TRACKED ESE FOR ROUGHLY 6 MILES BEFORE IT CROSSED THE RED
RIVER ABOUT 1W OF HALSTAD MN AROUND 8 PM CDT. IT CONTINUED
TO TRACK ESE FOR ANOTHER 5 MILES BEFORE ENDING. THIS TORNADO
SNAPPED ONE DOUBLE /H-POLE/ POWER POLE, CRUSHED STEEL GRAIN
BINS, SNAPPED NUMEROUS OAK AND ASH TREES, AND TOPPLED A
BARN ALONG ITS PATH.
Start date: July 11 2017
Start time: 840 PM CDT
Start location: 3.5 N Borup / Norman Co.
Start Lat/Lon: 47.2389 / -96.5096
End date: July 11 2017
End time: 906 PM CDT
End location: 2 N Ulen / Clay Co.
End_lat/lon: 47.1174 / -96.2586
THIS TORNADO TRACKED TO THE SOUTHEAST BEFORE IT CURLED OUT
AROUND 2 MILES NORTH OF ULEN. THIS TORNADO COLLAPSED AT
LEAST ONE SHED, SNAPPED NUMEROUS TREES, AND TOSSED DOZENS
OF LARGE 2000 LB ROUND HAY BALES MORE THAN A HALF MILE ACROSS
A SUGAR BEET FIELD. IT ALSO SNAPPED AT LEAST A HALF DOZEN
WOODEN POWER POLES ALONG ITS PATH.
EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale Classifies
Tornadoes into the following categories.
EF0…Weak……65 to 85 mph
EF1…Weak……86 to 110 mph
EF2…Strong….111 to 135 mph
EF3…Strong….136 to 165 mph
EF4…Violent…166 To 200 mph
EF5…Violent…>200 mph
NOTE:
The information in this statement is PRELIMINARY and subject to
change pending final review of the events and publication in
NWS Storm Data.
FARGO, ND -- F5 Project is partnering with businesses all throughout the metro to help support their mission. F5 Project is a non-profit organization which helps people transition from confinement to a new life through housing and counseling. For those… continue reading ›
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- The fiance of an Australian woman who died at the hands of a Minneapolis Police officer wants answers. But Don Damond says the family isn't getting any information. Damond said, "Our hearts are broken and we are… continue reading ›
More marijuana has been found in Ford Fusions manufactured at a plant in Mexico. Authorities say one-million dollars' worth of marijuana was found in Ford Fusions shipped to an Ohio dealership. They are now trying to figure out who put… continue reading ›