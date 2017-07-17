Fiance of Woman Killed By Minneapolis Officer Wants Answers

Justine Damond Was Shot and Killed Saturday Night After Calling 911

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The fiance of an Australian woman who died at the hands of a Minneapolis Police officer wants answers.

But Don Damond says the family isn’t getting any information.

Damond said, “Our hearts are broken and we are utterly devastated by the loss of Justine. As you know it was Justine who called 911 on Saturday evening, reporting what she believed was an active sexual assault occurring nearby. Sadly, her family and I have been provided with almost no additional information from law enforcement regarding what happened after police arrived.”

Damond says “piecing together Justine’s last moments” would be “a small comfort.”

Justine had already taken Damond’s last name professionally ahead of their wedding.

The officer who shot and killed Justine, Mohamed Noor, has offered condolences to her family.