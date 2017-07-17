Legion Baseball: Post 2 Splits Double Header with Bismarck

Chandler Ibach bases clearing triple helps Post 2 in game one victory.

FARGO, N.D. — Post 2 legion baseball team was back in action on Monday night hosting the Bismarck Governors in a double header. In game one, Post 2 defeated Bismarck 12-2. Chandler Ibach had a bases clearing triple to help Post 2 in the game one victory.

In game two, Bismarck did not get a hit until the fifth inning but still defeated Post 2 7-to-1.

Post 2 is back in action Tuesday at Jack Williams Stadium hosting Dickinson. Bismarck will be at Post 400.