Grand Forks Big Bang Part II

GRAND FORKS, ND (KFGO) - Another loud explosion rocked south Grand Forks Sunday night. The big bang followed similar events Friday that prompted numerous calls to Grand Forks police. The investigation revealed a rural Grand Forks resident was setting off… continue reading ›
FARGO, N.D. -- For both large companies and small businesses, finding qualified employees has been difficult in the F–M area. One major company is helping its part–time employees earn college degrees. UPS is expanding… continue reading ›