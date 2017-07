Woman Hurt After Driving Pickup Into Path of Oncoming Train

Collision Happened Sunday Near Bemidji

BEMIDJI, Minn. — A woman has potentially life threatening injuries after driving her pickup into the path of an oncoming train.

It happened Sunday afternoon just south of Highway 2 about 12 miles west of Bemidji.

ONSTAR alerted dispatchers of the crash.

Emergency crews took the driver, 73-year-old Janice Callahan of Chatfield, to a hospital in Robbinsdale with serious injuries.

A passenger was taken to the hospital in Bemidji.

None of the BNSF employees were hurt.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that alcohol was not a factor in the crash.