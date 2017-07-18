Woodrow Wilson School Transformed Into New Apartments

One that's kept the original school structure with some added modern twists, and a new side that reflects the same decorative style

FARGO, ND — What started off as a building to house twelve elementary classrooms has now been transformed into 97 apartments.

“Woodrow Wilson School is the second oldest school in Fargo,” said Deb Wendel-Daub, the Kilbourne Group’s Senior Program manager. “We’re celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Woodrow School.”

The grand opening of the complex gave community members an opportunity to take a tour of the open apartments, get a glance at the common areas and snag a bite to eat in the property’s courtyard.

The building has two separate entities.

One that’s kept the original school structure with some added modern twists, and a new side that reflects the same decorative style.

“We truly wanted to honor the building and the structure,” explained Deb. “It was well maintained for those 95 years.”

Tearing down the structure was never an option the idea was to combine the old with the new.

“It’s both modern and it has this wonderful history behind it, it’s lovely,” said Joan Humphrey, a former 1st grader at the Woodrow Wilson School.

Some visitors were able to take a trip down memory lane.

“Ms. Neighlander was my first grade teacher,” explained Joan. “I loved first grade. I loved my first grade teacher.”

This is the first time the public is seeing the old building in its new form.

“When I was a little girl that gym seemed huge and now of course it’s like a postage stamp,” said Joan.

Seventy percent of the units have been rented and the others are ready to be taken.

“There isn’t anything like it in the market,” said Deb.

If you’d like to learn more about the history of the property or how to rent one of the apartments, visit their website.