Bond Set At $1 Million For Standoff Suspect

Theodore Tiede Fired Shots In The Direction of Officers

OTTER TAIL CO., Minn. — Theodore Tiede remains jailed in Otter Tail County with bond set at $1 million.

Tiede threatened his girlfriend and fired shots in the direction of officers during a standoff in Fergus Falls on Saturday.

Prosecutors say Tiede said he was having mental health issues and challenged police to come into the house and see how they would do against the Marine Corps.