Bond Set for Man Charged in Williston Shooting

Bond is set for Minot man accused of killing man in Williston

WILLISTON, N.D. – Bond has been set at $2 million for a Minot man accused of killing a man in Williston.

Twenty-seven-year-old Alex Eggleston is charged with murder in the shooting Friday of 43-year-old Vance Neset.

He could face life in prison if convicted.

Authorities say Eggleston allegedly approached Neset and another man outside a hotel and was rejected when he asked for alcohol and cigarettes.

Neset was the stepson of former North Dakota Board of Higher Education Chairwoman Kathleen Neset.