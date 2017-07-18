Bond Set for Man Charged in Williston Shooting

Bond is set for Minot man accused of killing man in Williston
Alison Voorhees

WILLISTON, N.D. – Bond has been set at $2 million for a Minot man accused of killing a man in Williston.

Twenty-seven-year-old Alex Eggleston is charged with murder in the shooting Friday of 43-year-old Vance Neset.

He could face life in prison if convicted.

Authorities say Eggleston allegedly approached Neset and another man outside a hotel and was rejected when he asked for alcohol and cigarettes.

Neset was the stepson of former North Dakota Board of Higher Education Chairwoman Kathleen Neset.

Related Post

Cause of Minot Recycling Plant Fire Still Unknown
Parents of Andrew Sadek Testify in Senate Committe...
Ashley Hunter Trial: Police Describe Scene of Seco...
Ponsford Man Makes Plea in Fargo Woman’s Mur...

You Might Like