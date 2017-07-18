Bond Set for Man Charged in Williston Shooting
Bond is set for Minot man accused of killing man in Williston
WILLISTON, N.D. – Bond has been set at $2 million for a Minot man accused of killing a man in Williston.
Twenty-seven-year-old Alex Eggleston is charged with murder in the shooting Friday of 43-year-old Vance Neset.
He could face life in prison if convicted.
Authorities say Eggleston allegedly approached Neset and another man outside a hotel and was rejected when he asked for alcohol and cigarettes.
Neset was the stepson of former North Dakota Board of Higher Education Chairwoman Kathleen Neset.