Dexter Werner Signs with Pro Basketball Team in Germany

Former NDSU star will play with SSV Lokomotive Bernau in Germany’s ProB division.

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) — Former North Dakota State men’s basketball player Dexter Werner has signed a contract to begin his professional career in Germany.

Werner, a 6-foot-6 forward from Bismarck, N.D., signed with SSV Lokomotive Bernau in Germany’s ProB division.

The German ProB season typically lasts from late September until April. Bernau finished with the top record in the league last season.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to represent my home state of North Dakota as a professional athlete,” said Werner. “I want to thank God, my family and friends, and all my coaches for the support throughout my amateur basketball career. I look forward to this first step in my professional career, and I can’t wait to see where it takes me.”

Werner earned second-team All-Summit League honors for his senior season and was a two-time winner of the league’s Sixth Man of the Year award. He averaged 9.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.0 block per game over his final three seasons at NDSU, shooting better than 54 percent for his career. Werner posted single-game highs of 30 points, 16 rebounds and six blocks.

“We have, at first glance, gotten an unorthodox player. But at second glance, he is a very effective player that brings calmness and security to the court,” said Lokomotive Bernau head coach Rene Schilling. “He is a team player that feels comfortable on offense and defense around the rim. These abilities fit to our style and will help us be successful.”

The Bison went 88-41 overall in Werner’s career, with appearances in three Summit League Tournament championship games, two Summit League Tournament titles, two regular season league titles, and two NCAA Tournament appearances.