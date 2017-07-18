Exit Ramps Opening and Closing on the I-29 Construction in Fargo

Construction progress is moving forward at the interstate

FARGO, ND — Two new changes are being put into action at the I-29 and 32nd Avenue South construction site.

Starting on Wednesday, southbound drivers on I-29 will start entering 32nd Avenue on the new southwest loop ramp.

The usual northwest ramp will then be closed off.

Starting on Thursday, the south side intersection of 32nd Street South and 32nd Avenue will only be used by southbound traffic for three weeks.

Crews ask drivers to pay attention to construction site speed limits when driving through this part of town.