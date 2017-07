Fargo Force Release 2017-18 Schedule

Season Opens Oct. 6 at home against Sioux Falls

Date Home Time

Friday, October 6, 2017 vs. Sioux Falls 7:05 PM

Saturday, October 7, 2017 vs. Sioux City 7:05 PM

Friday, October 13, 2017 vs. Youngstown 7:05 PM

Saturday, October 14, 2017 vs. Youngstown 7:05 PM

Thursday, October 19, 2017 vs. Sioux Falls 7:05 PM

Saturday, October 21, 2017 @ Omaha 7:05 PM

Sunday, October 22, 2017 @ Omaha 5:05 PM

Friday, October 27, 2017 @ Waterloo 7:05 PM

Saturday, October 28, 2017 @ Des Moines 7:05 PM

Friday, November 3, 2017 vs. Cedar Rapids 7:05 PM

Saturday, November 4, 2017 vs. Waterloo 7:05 PM

Thursday, November 9, 2017 vs. Des Moines 7:05 PM

Friday, November 10, 2017 vs. Des Moines 7:05 PM

Saturday, November 11, 2017 @ Sioux City 7:05 PM

Friday, November 17, 2017 @ Lincoln 7:35 PM

Saturday, November 18, 2017 @ Sioux City 7:05 PM

Wednesday, November 22, 2017 vs. Sioux Falls 7:05 PM

Friday, November 24, 2017 @ Des Moines 7:05 PM

Saturday, November 25, 2017 @ Des Moines 7:05 PM

Thursday, November 30, 2017 @ USA 17’s 6:05 PM

Friday, December 1, 2017 @ USA 18’s 6:05 PM

Friday, December 8, 2017 @ Waterloo 7:05 PM

Saturday, December 9, 2017 @ Waterloo 7:05 PM

Friday, December 15, 2017 vs. Waterloo 7:05 PM

Saturday, December 16, 2017 vs. Waterloo 7:05 PM

Friday, December 29, 2017 vs. Sioux Falls 7:05 PM

Saturday, December 30, 2017 vs. Omaha 7:05 PM

Sunday, December 31, 2017 @ Sioux Falls 6:05 PM

Friday, January 5, 2018 vs. Chicago 7:05 PM

Saturday, January 6, 2018 vs. Chicago 7:05 PM

Friday, January 12, 2018 @ Sioux Falls 7:05 PM

Saturday, January 13, 2018 @ Sioux Falls 7:05 PM

Friday, January 19, 2018 vs. Sioux City 7:05 PM

Saturday, January 20, 2018 vs. Sioux City 7:05 PM

Thursday, January 25, 2018 vs. Sioux City 7:05 PM

Friday, January 26, 2018 @ Sioux City 7:05 PM

Friday, February 2, 2018 vs. Muskegon 7:05 PM

Saturday, February 3, 2018 vs. Muskegon 7:05 PM

Tuesday, February 6, 2018 @ Sioux Falls 7:05 PM

Friday, February 9, 2018 @ Tri-City 7:35 PM

Saturday, February 10, 2018 @ Tri-City 7:35 PM

Friday, February 16, 2018 vs. Tri-City 7:05 PM

Saturday, February 17, 2018 vs. Tri-City 7:05 PM

Friday, February 23, 2018 @ Lincoln 7:35 PM

Saturday, February 24, 2018 @ Cedar Rapids 7:05 PM

Friday, March 2, 2018 @ Bloomington 7:07 PM

Saturday, March 3, 2018 @ Bloomington 7:07 PM

Friday, March 9, 2018 @ Madison 7:05 PM

Saturday, March 10, 2018 @ Madison 6:05 PM

Friday, March 16, 2018 vs. Dubuque 7:05 PM

Saturday, March 17, 2018 vs. Dubuque 7:05 PM

Thursday, March 22, 2018 vs. Omaha 7:05 PM

Friday, March 23, 2018 vs. Omaha 7:05 PM

Sunday, March 25, 2018 @ Sioux City 3:05 PM

Friday, March 30, 2018 vs. Lincoln 7:05 PM

Saturday, March 31, 2018 vs. Lincoln 7:05 PM

Saturday, April 7, 2018 @ Green Bay 7:05 PM

Sunday, April 8, 2018 @ Green Bay 3:05 PM

Friday, April 13, 2018 @ Sioux Falls 7:05 PM

Saturday, April 14, 2018 vs. Sioux Falls 7:05 PM