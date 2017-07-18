Federal Judge Refuses To Halt Tribal Primary Election

Archie Fool Bear Asked For Preliminary Injunction
TJ Nelson

BISMARCK, N.D. — A federal judge has refused to delay a primary election on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation.

A tribal election commission had declared Archie Fool Bear ineligible for office because he allegedly owes the tribe money.

Fool Bear disputes that and asked for a preliminary injunction to halt Wednesday’s primary.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland said federal courts should not infringe on tribal government issues and he could not approve such a “drastic remedy.”

Fool Bear was an outspoken critic of the tribe’s refusal to hold a referendum vote on whether to support UND’S Fighting Sioux nickname.

