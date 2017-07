Freight Train Crashes Into Semi Near Fairmount

FAIRMOUNT, N.D. – No one was hurt when a freight train crashed into a semi in Richland County.

The sheriff’s office says the semi driven by a farm laborer stalled on the tracks near Fairmount on Monday afternoon.

The worker jumped out of the cab as the train approached. The semi was destroyed.

The train suffered damage but was able to continue on.

The intersection was blocked for several hours.