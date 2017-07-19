Allegations Against Diocese of Fargo Priest Forwarded to State’s Attorney

The Richland County State's Attorney's office is deciding whether Father Thomas Feltman will face any criminal charges.

They should have an answer by the end of the month.

A sheriff’s investigator says he finished his investigation into reports of alleged “inappropriate activities” with youth involving Feltman.

The Fargo Diocese placed him on administrative leave when the investigation began in late May.

Feltman has served as the pastor of churches in Milnor and Wyndmere since 2015.