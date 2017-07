App of the Week: Happy Cow

Us herbivores need to be fed, too.

One of the greatest things about travel is getting to try the local cuisine. One of the worst things about travel is trying to navigate the local food scene with no clue as to whether or not they’ll serve the vegans, the vegetarians, the gluten-free, the diabetic, and the everybody-else in your travel party at the same restaurant.

That’s where this week’s App of the Week comes in. Check out Francie Black’s food-finding wisdom.