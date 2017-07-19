Fargo Woman Arrested For DUI With Child In The Backseat

It was around 6 o'clock last night when a Cass County deputy responded to the report of a vehicle driving all over the road on County Road 17 north of Horace.
Joe Radske

Fargo, ND — A Fargo woman was arrested for DUI and reckless endangerment after she was found to be four times over the legal limit for driving.

The deputy stopped 36-year-old Amber Douglas and found she had an infant in the back seat.

Douglas was given a roadside test and was arrested.

The infant was released to the father.

