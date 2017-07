Man On Bike Seriously Hurt In Hit-And-Run

Was Biking On Country Road 124 Tuesday Evening

BECKER CO., Minn. — A Detroit Lakes man is in the hospital after a hit-and-run on his bike.

Becker County authorities say 44-year-old Jarod Moran was hit while biking on County Road 124 last night around 9:30.

The driver fled the scene.

Moran was taken to Essentia Hospital in Fargo with life-threatening injuries.